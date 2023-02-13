Happy Kiss Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs to your rescue when all you want is a kiss

Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood celebs have a special song which is dedicated to kiss. Celebrate the kiss of love.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Touch Me Soneya

An ode to kissing will make you go aww.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saans Mein Teri Saans

Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry in this song is fab!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Chumma Tu Mujhko

A kiss of love forever just in Govinda's style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zara Zara Touch Me

Katrina Kaif's seduction moves is bang-on.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiss Of Love

There is lot of love in the air for Preity Zinta-Bobby Deol's song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamma tamma

The best anthem song for kiss day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oh Miss, De De Kiss

The moves, kiss and memories relates to the same will make you miss the song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Labon ko labon pe sajao

An epic romantic moment brewed between the stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jumma Chumma De De

This is Bollywood's most iconic song ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jee Chahta Hai Tujhe Kiss Karoon

Kissing is an art and this song proves the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most shocking alleged affairs in Tollywood

 

 Find Out More