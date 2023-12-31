Happy New Year 2024: Ajay Devgn shares fun throwback pics; Nysa Devgn stuns in swimsuit

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023

Ajay Devg, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn's smiling faces add cheer to the New Year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This is one of the most favourite pictures of Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa as he has shared the same in the past too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's snowy holiday picture with son Yug is so cute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is quite a rare site to see the Singham star being so chill and fun given his tense demeanour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Can you spot his little one Yug in this picture?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yug Devgn being his goofy best is cuteness overloaded.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nysa Devgn kills it in a swimsuit, doesn't she?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's a holiday without friends and family around?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn is definitely the most happiest around his family. He is the coolest and most fun dad of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adding to the throwbacks, here's another picture of the Happy Devgns from their holiday diaries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We must say they do make for one pretty stylish family when on vacation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn and Nysa Devgn's this picture is frame-worthy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan and more: Top contestants who faced Salman Khan's wrath

 

 Find Out More