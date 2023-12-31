Happy New Year 2024: Ajay Devgn shares fun throwback pics; Nysa Devgn stuns in swimsuit
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023
Ajay Devg, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn's smiling faces add cheer to the New Year.
This is one of the most favourite pictures of Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa as he has shared the same in the past too.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's snowy holiday picture with son Yug is so cute.
It is quite a rare site to see the Singham star being so chill and fun given his tense demeanour.
Can you spot his little one Yug in this picture?
Yug Devgn being his goofy best is cuteness overloaded.
Nysa Devgn kills it in a swimsuit, doesn't she?
What's a holiday without friends and family around?
Ajay Devgn is definitely the most happiest around his family. He is the coolest and most fun dad of Bollywood.
Adding to the throwbacks, here's another picture of the Happy Devgns from their holiday diaries.
We must say they do make for one pretty stylish family when on vacation.
Ajay Devgn and Nysa Devgn's this picture is frame-worthy.
