Happy Promise Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs to help you make the 'janam janam ka vaada' to your partner

Promise day is here and to make your beloved feel special this weekend you need to play these Bollywood tracks which is all things mushy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023
Promise your partner a lifetime of happiness by playing this Amitabh Bachchan, Raaakhee and Neetu Singh's movie song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Play this Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song from Khakee and promise lifetime commitment to your partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Make your bond unbreakable by playing this song from Aa Gale Lag Jaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take out time for your beloved and play this song from Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon that had Kareena, Hrithik and Abhishek Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keep your word, play this romantic track from Sanam Teri Qasam movie, crooned in the voice of Ankit Tiwari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Play this Akshay Kumar's 90's song from Khiladi, today on Promise day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seal your bond of love with this song crooned by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spend the day with your beloved and dance to this song from Dilwale movie crooned by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Promise day is not complete if you do not play O Sanam by Lucky Ali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiss your beloved by playing this iconic song crooned by Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar from Yeh Waada Raha movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!