Happy Promise Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs to help you make the 'janam janam ka vaada' to your partner

Promise day is here and to make your beloved feel special this weekend you need to play these Bollywood tracks which is all things mushy.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023

Kasme Vaade

Promise your partner a lifetime of happiness by playing this Amitabh Bachchan, Raaakhee and Neetu Singh's movie song.

Wada Raha Pyar Se Pyar Ka

Play this Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song from Khakee and promise lifetime commitment to your partner.

Wada Karo Nahin Chodoge Tum Mera Saath

Make your bond unbreakable by playing this song from Aa Gale Lag Jaa.

Kasam Ki Kasam

Take out time for your beloved and play this song from Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon that had Kareena, Hrithik and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sanam Teri Qasam

Keep your word, play this romantic track from Sanam Teri Qasam movie, crooned in the voice of Ankit Tiwari.

Vaada Raha Sanam

Play this Akshay Kumar's 90's song from Khiladi, today on Promise day.

Vaada Karle Saajna

Seal your bond of love with this song crooned by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar.

Saaton janam main tere saath rahunga yaar

Spend the day with your beloved and dance to this song from Dilwale movie crooned by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik.

O Sanam

Promise day is not complete if you do not play O Sanam by Lucky Ali.

Yeh Waada Raha

Kiss your beloved by playing this iconic song crooned by Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar from Yeh Waada Raha movie.

