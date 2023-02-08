Happy Propose Day 2023: Top celeb inspired destinations to propose your Valentine

Propose Day is today and if you are planning to propose to your beloved then do it in celeb style at these places. Take a look at the list right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2023
Post being rejected in Greece, Saif proposed to Kareena at Paris where even his dad late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, proposed to Sharmila Tagore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir proposed Alia at Masai Mara with a ring when she was least expecting the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair was in New York for Guru premiere and Abhishek asked the question on the same balcony of the hotel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK proposed to Gauri in Mumbai. She was tired of his possessive nature and asked Gauri to marry him in Juhu Beach, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When they were vacationing in Greece Nick proposed to Priyanka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan took Bipasha to Koh Samui. She took time before accepting the proposal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was in New York when Anand got down on his knees and proposed Sonam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was at a beach in Goa during the IPL season when Zaheer proposed to Sagarika.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angad took Neha to Delhi when they were in Mumbai and later post two days got married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal asked Soha to marry him in the city of love, Paris.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
