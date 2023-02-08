Happy Propose Day 2023: Top celeb inspired destinations to propose your Valentine

Propose Day is today and if you are planning to propose to your beloved then do it in celeb style at these places. Take a look at the list right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2023

Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Post being rejected in Greece, Saif proposed to Kareena at Paris where even his dad late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, proposed to Sharmila Tagore.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir proposed Alia at Masai Mara with a ring when she was least expecting the same.

Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The pair was in New York for Guru premiere and Abhishek asked the question on the same balcony of the hotel.

Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan

SRK proposed to Gauri in Mumbai. She was tired of his possessive nature and asked Gauri to marry him in Juhu Beach, Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

When they were vacationing in Greece Nick proposed to Priyanka.

Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover

Karan took Bipasha to Koh Samui. She took time before accepting the proposal.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja – Anand Ahuja

It was in New York when Anand got down on his knees and proposed Sonam.

Sagarika Ghatge Khan – Zaheer Khan

It was at a beach in Goa during the IPL season when Zaheer proposed to Sagarika.

Neha Dhupia – Angad Bedi

Angad took Neha to Delhi when they were in Mumbai and later post two days got married.

Kunal Kemmu – Soha Ali Khan

Kunal asked Soha to marry him in the city of love, Paris.

