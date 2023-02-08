Happy Propose Day: How Top Bollywood stars expressed their dil ka haal

We have made a compilation of how celebrities proposed their better halves. Propose Day is here so check it out and make your beloved feel special.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2023
Their relationship had started as a fling but eventually, they got into a serious relationship with Akshay giving Twinkle a crystal paperweight as a proposal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, on the sets of Shershaah the pair fell in love and in their getaways proposed to one another.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan went down on his knees in Koh Samui for 10 minutes. Bipasha gave a cold look and then said yes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal proposed to Soha in Paris and she happily said yes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the bar of Ritz hotel Saif proposed to Kareena and she took two days to make her decision.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star put a ring in the coffee mug of his former wife and proposed her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During Guru premiere in New York the actor proposed to Ash in the balcony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was on a Trans-Atlantic flight that Fardeen asked the question and proposed to Natasha. She did not refuse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika in a cosy moment proposed to Arbaaz by saying that she wanted to take it to the next level. He decided to select the time and place. Sadly they divorced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri had once left for Mumbai post-SRK got possessive about her. He came to Mumbai searching for her, found her at a beach and proposed to her teary-eyed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
