Happy Teacher's Day: DYK these Top Bollywood celebs were teachers in real-life before joining acting?
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 05, 2024
Akshay Kumar has done varied jobs before making big in Bollywod. He was a martial arts teacher.
Sanya Malhotra used to teach dancing before becoming an actor.
Nandita Das reportedly used to teach at Rishi Valley School.
Anupam Kher runs an acting institute called Actor Prepares. He guides and trains students who want to enter the world of cinema.
Chandrachur Singh is trained singer and used to teach singing before he entered Bollywood.
Did you know Tom Alter was a cricket coach? He used to teach the sport at a school in Haryana.
Kader Khan was professor of civil engineering. He used to teach at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering.
Utpal Dutt was reportedly an English teacher at a school in Kolkata.
Balraj Sahni was reportedly a teacher at Vishwa Bharati University. He changed his career and became a legendary actor.
Kanwarjit Paintal once was the director of Film and Television Institute of India.
