Happy Teacher's Day: DYK these Top Bollywood celebs were teachers in real-life before joining acting?

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2024

Akshay Kumar has done varied jobs before making big in Bollywod. He was a martial arts teacher.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanya Malhotra used to teach dancing before becoming an actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nandita Das reportedly used to teach at Rishi Valley School.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupam Kher runs an acting institute called Actor Prepares. He guides and trains students who want to enter the world of cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandrachur Singh is trained singer and used to teach singing before he entered Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Did you know Tom Alter was a cricket coach? He used to teach the sport at a school in Haryana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kader Khan was professor of civil engineering. He used to teach at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Utpal Dutt was reportedly an English teacher at a school in Kolkata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Balraj Sahni was reportedly a teacher at Vishwa Bharati University. He changed his career and became a legendary actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kanwarjit Paintal once was the director of Film and Television Institute of India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Highest Grossing Tamil Movies ever; will Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT beat these?

 

 Find Out More