Happy Teachers' Day: Top Bollywood celebs who admitted to having massive crush on teachers
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 05, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor once admitted that he had a crush on his English teacher when in second grade.
Aishwarya Rai reportedly had a crush on her physics teacher when in college.
Kangana Ranaut once revealed that her 'pehla pyaar' was her teacher and she imagined song 'Chand Chupa Badal Mein' with him.
When Sidharth Malhotra was in his ninth grade, he had a crush on his biology teacher.
Salman Khan on a TV show revealed that he had a crush on his school teacher and used to drop her home on his bicycle.
Ayushmann Khurrana once revealed that he had crushes on his Maths and English teachers.
In second grade, John Abraham used to like his class teacher a lot. He even told his father about it.
When Varun Dhawan was studying in Nottingham, he had a crush on his acting teacher but never confessed.
Not just Bollywood, TV actress Divyanka Tripathi once confessed that she had a crush on her WWF trekking instructor.
TV actor Ankit Gera too once confessed that he had a crush on his English teacher when in 11th Standard.
