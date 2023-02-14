Hardik Pandya dated these women before getting married to Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya dated these women before Natasa Stankovic, here's looking at the history of his past girlfriends.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

Lisha Sharma

His name was also associated with the model from Calcutta but he never accepted the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elli AvrRam

His closeness with the actress had created a lot of sensation as they had also done many commericials.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urvashi Rautela

Hardik was seen with the actress many times and news of their affair also did roundabouts, but they denied.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta

Reportedly, the duo were dating but they did not confirm about the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra

Their linkup created a lot of rumours about them dating in the entertainment world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shibani Dandekar

Reportedly, the cricketer was dating Shibani but they both squashed the rumours.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic

The cricketer married Natasa in a quiet wedding ceremony back in 2020.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To be married again

Today the couple will be having a white wedding in Udaipur, on Valentine's Day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grand wedding

Due to COVID-19 the pair had a low key marriage, but today will be a grand affair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agastya Pandya to see the wedding

Hardik and Natasa's son will witness his parents getting married which is all things cute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More