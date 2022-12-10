Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Post she gave birth to Aaradhya, the actress went to Cannes where she was trolled for her body weight.

Ileana D’Cruz

The Barfi actress went through body shaming since she was 12, which had made her self doubt herself.

Huma Qureshi

She has often been trolled for her body size and for her fashion choices.

Sonkashi Sinha

The Dabangg actress was bullied for being fat in school and she was called names.

Vidya Balan

The actress was body shamed and had the pressure of losing weight, due to which she used to hate her body.

Harnaaz Sandhu

Lately, she was seen making jalebis and trollers trolled her. They said she did not look like Miss Universe but looked like Miss 'Worst'.

Neha Dhupia

She was fat shamed after she gave birth to her first baby Mehra. She was called 'moti'.

Zareen Khan

She has often been trolled for being fat by social media users online.

Parineeti Chopra

The actress was fast shamed post she did a few Bollywood movies.

Divyanka Tripathi

The TV star was asked if she was pregnant as she did not have a flat stomach.

