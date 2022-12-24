Harnaaz Sandhu is a leggy lass; Check TOP 10 looks in high-slit outfits  

Come what may, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu loves to flaunt her legs and here's proof!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Beauty in Black! 

Harnaaz isn't shy from flaunting her curves. 

Source: Bollywood

Red HOT! 

A woman of force spreading body positivity and how! 

Source: Bollywood

Miss Universe 

You can't take away the title from her no matter what. She looks just gorgeous.

Source: Bollywood

Glitter and feathers

Ain't there no hotter picture on the internet than this! 

Source: Bollywood

Polka dots and legs 

A corset-styled polka-dotted dress with a slit to flaunt those legs, Harnaaz is quite stylish. 

Source: Bollywood

Shimmer and shine 

Giving out those DIVA vibes in a glittery dress with a high-slit. 

Source: Bollywood

Luminescence 

Harnaaz has been putting her best foot forward in everything. 

Source: Bollywood

Such a poser 

A Miss Universe and a model loves to pose and flaunt those legs. 

Source: Bollywood

Risque slit 

Fashionista doing what she loves the most, flaunting her best pose! 

Source: Bollywood

Roses are red!

This has to be one of the riskiest outfits worn by Harnaaz Sandhu yet. What do you think? 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh and her TOP 10 hairstyles to copy

 

 Find Out More