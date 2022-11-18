Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu had made India proud when she won Miss Universe 2021 title. She has an amazing talent and beauty.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Pretty young lady

Harnaaz had stunned everyone when she became the pretty young lady who had answered all questions on the stage confidently and won biggest beauty pageant.

Source: Bollywood

Miss Universe 2021 crown

The pretty woman surely was deserving of being crowned as Miss Universe 2021.

Source: Bollywood

Representing India

The beautiful lady made India proud by representing at the 70th Miss Universe 2021. The event was held at Eilat, Isreal.

Source: Bollywood

India's leading lady

It is interesting to note that the pretty woman got home the crown post Lara Dutta won the same in 2000.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty figure

The diva likes to do yoga, dance to keep herself fit and have a peace of mind.

Source: Bollywood

Always gorgeous

Undoubtedly, Harnaaz is one of the most gorgeous women who wears the crown on her head like a queen.

Source: Bollywood

Talented woman

Did you know that Harnaaz was also the winner of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019?

Source: Bollywood

Self made lady

Harnaaz had even competed against 29 women and came in the top 12 at Punjab at Femina Miss India 2019.

Source: Bollywood

Harnaaz Sandhu's diet

The diva prefers to avoid gluten as she is allergic to the same and also believes it increases weight reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mouni Roy is an enchantress

 Find Out More