Celebs at The Sound of Music inaugural at NMACC 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023

Nita Ambani, the ever-graceful lady. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Bajwa opts for earthy hues. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tara Sutaria goes pink.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Both Nakuul and Jankee look great. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mandira Bedi looks chic! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roshni Chopra never fails the glam test. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Agarwal looks pretty. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Merchant opts for a floral midi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fatima Sana Shaikh brings the sunshine on the red carpet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harnaaz sizzles in a bling outfit.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kanika Kapoor looks ever so stylish!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Radhika Merchant, Kajal Aggarwal, Tara Sutaria, Harnaaz Sandhu and other top celebs at The Sound of Music inaugural at NMACC

 

 Find Out More