Harnaaz Sandhu's top 10 desi girl moments

Harnaaz Sandhu is known for her good looks and alluring fashion sense. Check out her Indian wear collection which will inspire you for the festive season.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2023

Made India proud

The Miss Universe 2021 made our nation proud post winning the title after 21 years. She also impresses us with her desi looks.

Queen of good looks

Harnaaz looks alluring in a saree and when she won the Miss Universe title she was congratulated by Sushmita Sen who was the Miss Universe in 1994.

Harnaaz's inspiration

She looks up to Priyanka Chopra and we guess is inspired by her sartorial picks.

Always a winner

Harnaaz has won different titles like Miss Ladhuka 2017, Miss Fazilka 2018, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 to name a few.

Miss Beautiful

This picture makes us believe why the diva was awarded the Miss Beautiful award.

Harnaaz's source of strength

The star had once revealed that her mom was her pillar of strength. We think that the actress has got her good looks from her mom.

Capturing everyone's hearts

Harnaaz with her killer looks and desi fashion sense has made everyone follow the same.

Harnaaz's sartorial inspiration

The star loves to wear sarees and has a beautiful collection of the same.

Desi girl

Harnaaz's fashion game is always on point and she gives competition to all the Bollywood actresses.

About Harnaaz

She hails from Punjab and has done her masters in Public Administration back from a college in Chandigarh.

