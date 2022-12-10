Winner

Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud by getting the title of Miss Universe 2021.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Always gets love

The young woman always receives love globally for her hot snaps and for her achievements.

Different and unique

The snaps of Harnaaz are always different from the others actresses. She is unique in her own way.

Different look

This is one of our favourite looks of the young star. She is totally versatile as a lady.

Ravishing

The model looks hot in this shimmery skirt and top that had a plunging neckline.

Every bit goddess

We cannot stop staring at this snap of Harnaaz in a bikini with her wavy hair doing all the talking.

Best snap

Look at the way Harnaaz is flaunting her sash. Her thigh-high slit gown is making her look too sexy.

Sultry girl

The model always sets out fashion and beauty goals with her sexy pictures which are unmissable.

Fans are always thirsty

Fans of Harnaaz always want to see more snaps of her because she is hot.

Stunning as usual

Harnaaz looked like every bit of a Bollywood actress in this blood-red dress.

Thanks For Reading!

