Dazzling lady

Harnaaz Sandhu knows to make heads spin in any outfit that she wears and how?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Talking point

Her fashionable outfits became a talking point since the time she became a part of Miss Universe 2021 and got the crown home.

Source: Bollywood

Deep neckline

Harnaaz likes to show her glam self by wearing deep plunging neckline outfits and her fans love the same.

Source: Bollywood

Closet raid

We feel like stealing this yellow dress that Harnaaz has worn. She looks supreme.

Source: Bollywood

Showstopper

She had done a ramp walk in a red plunging neckline gown which was all things hot.

Source: Bollywood

Winter fashion

Now that winter has arrived, one needs to stay warm and this outfit does justice. She loves the colour purple and sunglasses.

Source: Bollywood

Experimental

Harnaaz likes to experiment and not stick to the basic style of fashion.

Source: Bollywood

Pageant queen

You need to do this makeup for your everyday looks. Apply lip gloss for best look.

Source: Bollywood

New York Fashion Week 2022

The beauty diva created a storm with her presence and outfit at New York Fashion Week 2022.

Source: Bollywood

About Harnaaz

She was crowned as Miss Universe post 21 years. Lara Dutta was the last Indian lady to have got the title in 2000.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood pairs who got married in December

 Find Out More