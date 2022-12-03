Harnaaz Sandhu knows to make heads spin in any outfit that she wears and how?Source: Bollywood
Her fashionable outfits became a talking point since the time she became a part of Miss Universe 2021 and got the crown home.Source: Bollywood
Harnaaz likes to show her glam self by wearing deep plunging neckline outfits and her fans love the same.Source: Bollywood
We feel like stealing this yellow dress that Harnaaz has worn. She looks supreme.Source: Bollywood
She had done a ramp walk in a red plunging neckline gown which was all things hot.Source: Bollywood
Now that winter has arrived, one needs to stay warm and this outfit does justice. She loves the colour purple and sunglasses.Source: Bollywood
Harnaaz likes to experiment and not stick to the basic style of fashion.Source: Bollywood
You need to do this makeup for your everyday looks. Apply lip gloss for best look.Source: Bollywood
The beauty diva created a storm with her presence and outfit at New York Fashion Week 2022.Source: Bollywood
She was crowned as Miss Universe post 21 years. Lara Dutta was the last Indian lady to have got the title in 2000.Source: Bollywood
