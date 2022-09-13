Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made India proud after winning the Miss Universe 2021 title! Harnaaz has been an inspiration to every girl out there to be themselves and own it!Source: Bollywood
This is not the first time that a pageant winner is considered for Bollywood. Harnaaz's fans, we bet, would love to see in her Indian films as well.
Here's a photo shoot in which Harnaaz Sandhu. She looks super sexy, right? She'd beat any Bollywood and Hollywood sirens any day...
There are a lot of style icons in Bollywood. And look at Harnaaz here, we feel she can give a tough fight to all those beauties.
With the sleek hairdo, the wine-red lips and some bling, she'll easily play the lead antagonist in a major film.
Being a model, postures and stealing hearts comes naturally to Harnaaz. Imagine her doing that on screen!
If there's ever a sequel to Aitraaz, Harnaaz Sandhu should step into Priyanka Chopra's shoes. She fits the bill.
If Karan Johar brings a third part of the SOTY franchise, it should be based on fashion students only and Harnaaz as one of the main casts.
What's a Bollywood DIVA without a saree? Harnaaz has got style with the six yards of grace too.
Here's Harnaaz in a neon green dress. These are in vogue amongst Gen Z, right? We bet Harnaaz Sandhu can make the beat drop and win hearts.
When it comes to Bollywood, being a Desi girl is a must and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is a total desi girl!
