Harnaaz Sandhu is Bollywood ready, here's proof  

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made India proud after winning the Miss Universe 2021 title! Harnaaz has been an inspiration to every girl out there to be themselves and own it!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Harnaaz is Bollywood ready

This is not the first time that a pageant winner is considered for Bollywood. Harnaaz's fans, we bet, would love to see in her Indian films as well.

Source: Bollywood

Harnaaz turns yesteryear DIVA 

Here's a photo shoot in which Harnaaz Sandhu. She looks super sexy, right? She'd beat any Bollywood and Hollywood sirens any day...

Source: Bollywood

Style icon 

There are a lot of style icons in Bollywood. And look at Harnaaz here, we feel she can give a tough fight to all those beauties.

Source: Bollywood

A vamp's role? 

With the sleek hairdo, the wine-red lips and some bling, she'll easily play the lead antagonist in a major film. 

Source: Bollywood

Harnaaz, the show stopper 

Being a model, postures and stealing hearts comes naturally to Harnaaz. Imagine her doing that on screen!

Source: Bollywood

Aitraaz 2

If there's ever a sequel to Aitraaz, Harnaaz Sandhu should step into Priyanka Chopra's shoes. She fits the bill.

Source: Bollywood

SOTY3? 

If Karan Johar brings a third part of the SOTY franchise, it should be based on fashion students only and Harnaaz as one of the main casts.  

Source: Bollywood

A super saree 

What's a Bollywood DIVA without a saree? Harnaaz has got style with the six yards of grace too.

Source: Bollywood

Neon funk 

Here's Harnaaz in a neon green dress. These are in vogue amongst Gen Z, right? We bet Harnaaz Sandhu can make the beat drop and win hearts. 

Source: Bollywood

A desi gurl

When it comes to Bollywood, being a Desi girl is a must and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is a total desi girl!

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: At 41, Shweta Tiwari's age-defying outfits can put Gen Z out of business

 Find Out More