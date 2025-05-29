Harry Potter: 7 stars who got their big breakthrough Daniel Radcliffe’s films
Sanskruti NemaneSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2025
Who isn’t a fan of Harry Potter? We have all loved the films and the books. The magical world of Harry Potter has made us all fall in love.
Recently, the Harry Potter series was announced. The series will be a new adaptation of the original books that will air on HBO. They recently introduced the new Harry, Ron and Hermione.
As we all talk about Harry Potter, here are actors who got their big break through these films. First would be Robert Pattinson who played Cedric Diggory. Before going Twilight, The Batman, he won hearts as Cedric.
Alfred Enoch made his debut as Dean Thomas in Harry Potter. Post that, he did many amazing films.
Harry Melling played Dudley Dursley. We have all hated Harry Potter’s evil cousin. After this, he did many Netflix projects and movies.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin played the young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half blood prince.
Domhnall Gleeson played Bill Weasley in the last two films of Harry Potter. Later, he did films like About Time, Ex Machina and others.
Freddie Stroma played Cormac McLaggen. We all hated him when he was behind Hermoine. He later did the series, Unreal and Bridgerton.
Clemence Poesy played Fleur Delacour in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. She then returned for the last two movies. She did many amazing roles post this.
