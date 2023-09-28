Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon aka Prof Albus Dumbledore's Top 10 iconic lines

Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon who played Professor Albus Dumbledore after the demise of Richard Harris is no more. Here are his iconic lines from the seriesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Irish actor Sir Michael Gambon has passed away at 82
He died at 82 because of pneumonia. He was admitted in hospital
He is best known as headmaster Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series. Here are his famous lines
To the well organized mind, death is but the next great adventure - Albus Dumbledore
Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, when one only remembers to turn on the light
Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living and above all those who live without love
A child's voice, however honest and true, is meaningless to those who've forgotten how to listen
For in dreams, we enter a world that is entirely our own. Let him swim in the deepest ocean or glide over the highest cloud.
We must all face the choice between what is right, and what is easy
Sir Michael Gambon won four BAFTA awards in his life
The whole fandom has raised their wands to him
