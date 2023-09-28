Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon aka Prof Albus Dumbledore's Top 10 iconic lines

Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon who played Professor Albus Dumbledore after the demise of Richard Harris is no more. Here are his iconic lines from the series

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

RIP Sir Michael Gambon

Irish actor Sir Michael Gambon has passed away at 82

Cause of death

He died at 82 because of pneumonia. He was admitted in hospital

Harry Potter star

He is best known as headmaster Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series. Here are his famous lines

Wise Albus

To the well organized mind, death is but the next great adventure - Albus Dumbledore

Quote on happiness

Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, when one only remembers to turn on the light

All Heart

Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living and above all those who live without love

Profound thought

A child's voice, however honest and true, is meaningless to those who've forgotten how to listen

On dreams to Prof Snape

For in dreams, we enter a world that is entirely our own. Let him swim in the deepest ocean or glide over the highest cloud.

Truth Of Life

We must all face the choice between what is right, and what is easy

Winner of BAFTAs

Sir Michael Gambon won four BAFTA awards in his life

Dearly missed

The whole fandom has raised their wands to him

