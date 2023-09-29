Has Mrunal Thakur hiked her fee post Sita Ramam success? Actress takes top spot in Tollywood with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sai Pallavi

The buzz is that Mrunal Thakur is pocketing a substantial fee for Hi Nanna the movie with Nani. Find out more about highest paid actresses of South Indian filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
It seems Mrunal Thakur has hiked her fee. She is one of the highest paid in Telugu industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Buzz is that she is charging Rs 2.5 crore for Hi Nanna. This news has come on RedditSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi is also charging Rs 2.5 crore plus per filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She has charged somewhere from Rs 2.6 crores to 3 crores for the new movie with Naga ChaitanyaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the highest paid actress in Telugu filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha was paid Rs 4.5 crore for the Vijay Deverakonda film KushiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the highest paid actress of South Indian moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara took home Rs six crores for Shah Rukh Khan's JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde is also paid Rs two crores per filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress charges close to Rs three crores per movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan is also paid Rs 2.5 cr for her movies in TollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
