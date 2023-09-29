Has Mrunal Thakur hiked her fee post Sita Ramam success? Actress takes top spot in Tollywood with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sai Pallavi

The buzz is that Mrunal Thakur is pocketing a substantial fee for Hi Nanna the movie with Nani. Find out more about highest paid actresses of South Indian films

Mrunal Thakur

It seems Mrunal Thakur has hiked her fee. She is one of the highest paid in Telugu industry

Mrunal Thakur, Nani film

Buzz is that she is charging Rs 2.5 crore for Hi Nanna. This news has come on Reddit

Mrunal Thakur, Sai Pallavi on same level

Sai Pallavi is also charging Rs 2.5 crore plus per film

Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya movie

She has charged somewhere from Rs 2.6 crores to 3 crores for the new movie with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the highest paid actress in Telugu films

Kushi remuneration

Samantha was paid Rs 4.5 crore for the Vijay Deverakonda film Kushi

Nayanthara Rules

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the highest paid actress of South Indian movies

Jawan fees

Nayanthara took home Rs six crores for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is also paid Rs two crores per film

Anushka Shetty

The actress charges close to Rs three crores per movie

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is also paid Rs 2.5 cr for her movies in Tollywood

