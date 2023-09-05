HBD, Irshad Kamil: The man behind Jawan song Zinda Banda and other Top 10 Bollywood chartbusters

Irshad Kamil's lyrics add depth and emotion to the songs, making them memorable and impactful.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Irshad Kamil

Irshad Kamil is a renowned lyricist in Bollywood known for his meaningful and poetic lyrics.

Zinda Banda - Jawan

Zinda Banda is a massy entertainer song from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan.

Mere Naam Tu - Zero

A love song that beautifully expresses affection and devotion.

Aaj Din Chadeya - Love Aaj Kal

A heartwarming song about the joys of love and companionship.

Agar Tum Saath Ho - Tamasha

An emotional and soul-stirring song that delves into the complexities of relationships.

Kun Faaya Kun - Rockstar

A spiritually infused song that takes you on a soulful journey.

Safar - Jab Harry Met Sejal

A song about self-discovery and life's journey.

Mere Sonheya - Kabir Singh

A playful and romantic track that adds charm to the film.

Shayad - Love Aaj Kal 2

A melodious track that beautifully captures the essence of budding love.

Tum Se Hi - Jab We Met

A romantic melody that celebrates love's simplicity.

Bhaage Re Man - Chameli

A song that reflects the inner turmoil of the protagonist.

