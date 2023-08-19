Jailer box office storm: Top reasons why Rajinikanth film is such a huge hit

Jailer emerged as a box office sensation due to a combination of Rajinikanth's star power, a compelling storyline, a talented cast, and the film's ability to touch on emotionally resonant themes.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Aug 19, 2023

Superstar Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's return to the silver screen after a two-year hiatus was eagerly anticipated, and his presence alone drew massive crowds to theaters.

Compelling Storyline

Jailer offered an engaging storyline that resonated with audiences, and is combined action and drama effectively.

Strong Supporting Cast

The featured a talented supporting cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff an Ramya Krishnan.

BGM and RR by Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander has composed amazing background music and rerecording to this film and that has elevated every scene.

Kaavaala by Tamannaah Bhatia

This first song, which was released by team has raise all the expectations on the film.

Nelson Dilipkumar

Nelson has made some amazing films previously and he making a film with Rajinikanth took things to a different level.

Fans and their love for Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth has fans across the country and it is their love for him that led to the success.

Release date

The makers of the film chose the perfect release date across the date and made sure it had a solo release in the south.

