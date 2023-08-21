Top 10 Malayalam horror films that will send chills down your spine

These films are widely watched in the South and are popular for the stellar performances of lead actors.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Romancham

Romancham is a Malayalam comedy-horror film that hit theaters in 2023 and its a blockbuster hit.

Manichitrathazhu

One of India's finest horror films, this classic masterpiece revolves around Ganga, a woman grappling with bipolar disorder who becomes possessed by a vengeful spirit.

Ezra

In the 2017 horror flick Ezra, a newlywed couple moves into an old house, only to discover that it's haunted.

Priest

This film delves into the eerie world of a priest investigating a series of paranormal occurrences in a small village.

Aanandabhairavi

A mesmerizing blend of horror, fantasy, and romance, this film follows a young man's quest for a mystical painting that draws him into a supernatural realm.

Oppam

In the 2016 thriller Oppam, a blind man who witnesses a murder becomes embroiled in a perilous cat-and-mouse game with the killer.

Bhargavi Nilayam

Bhargavi Nilayam is a pioneering classic in the horror genre of Malayalam cinema, this film is held in high esteem for its early contributions to the genre.

Pretham

Pretham centers around a group of friends who venture into a business dealing with paranormal phenomena.

Zachariayude Garbhinikal

Zachariayude Garbhinikal explores the supernatural experiences of a gynecologist following an abortion, introducing a sense of mystery and fear into her life.

My Dear Kuttichathan

It narrates the tale of a young boy who befriends a friendly ghost and together, they strive to thwart the sinister plans of an evil sorcerer.

