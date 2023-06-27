Heart of Stone star Alia Bhatt shares difference in Bollywood and Hollywood
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
Alia Bhatt is making a Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.
She will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
Alia Bhatt plays a pivotal role of a spy in the action thriller.
In an interview with Collider, the actress shares the difference she finds between Bollywood and Hollywood.
Apparently, she did not find any big difference working in both industries.
She said a film set across the world is the same be it vision, spirit, or intention.
According to Alia, the only difference is the language and eventually storytelling.
She says storytelling is different but it has to be working towards key core emotions because that eventually connects the universal audience.
Having delivered several hits in Bollywood Alia Bhatt is now stepping to make a career in Hollywood too.
Heart of Stone will premiere on Netflix on 11th August 2023.
