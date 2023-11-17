Heather Graham’s Best Christmas Ever and more Top 12 Christmas movies to watch on Netflix for the perfect fuzzy feels
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Best Christmas Ever, starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cadeno, delves into the celebration of imperfect lives during the holiday season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish - A modern take on the classic Cinderella story set during Christmas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Holiday Rush - A widowed DJ faces challenges while trying to give his kids the perfect Christmas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Princess Switch - A baker and a duchess switch places and find unexpected romance during the holidays.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Boy Called Christmas - A young boy embarks on a magical adventure to find his father in the North.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Operation Christmas Drop - A political aide learns about the tradition of the Christmas Drop while on assignment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Holiday Calendar - A photographer receives an enchanted advent calendar that may predict her future.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Christmas Chronicles - Follows the adventures of two siblings who team up with Santa Claus to save Christmas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Christmas Prince - A romantic film about a journalist falling for a prince during the holiday season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Klaus - An animated film about a postman and a toymaker teaming up to spread joy in a town.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Knight Before Christmas - A time-traveling knight finds love during the holiday season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey - A musical adventure where a toymaker's inventions come to life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A California Christmas - A wealthy businessman pretends to be a ranch hand to win over a hardworking woman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cricketers with Indian Roots who are representing other nations in the world cup
Find Out More