Heather Graham’s Best Christmas Ever and more Top 12 Christmas movies to watch on Netflix for the perfect fuzzy feels

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Best Christmas Ever, starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cadeno, delves into the celebration of imperfect lives during the holiday season.

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish - A modern take on the classic Cinderella story set during Christmas.

Holiday Rush - A widowed DJ faces challenges while trying to give his kids the perfect Christmas.

The Princess Switch - A baker and a duchess switch places and find unexpected romance during the holidays.

A Boy Called Christmas - A young boy embarks on a magical adventure to find his father in the North.

Operation Christmas Drop - A political aide learns about the tradition of the Christmas Drop while on assignment.

The Holiday Calendar - A photographer receives an enchanted advent calendar that may predict her future.

The Christmas Chronicles - Follows the adventures of two siblings who team up with Santa Claus to save Christmas.

A Christmas Prince - A romantic film about a journalist falling for a prince during the holiday season.

Klaus - An animated film about a postman and a toymaker teaming up to spread joy in a town.

The Knight Before Christmas - A time-traveling knight finds love during the holiday season.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey - A musical adventure where a toymaker's inventions come to life.

A California Christmas - A wealthy businessman pretends to be a ranch hand to win over a hardworking woman.

