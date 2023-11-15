Heera Mandi, Mirzapur 3 and other most awaited web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
The Railway Men on Netflix is making a lot of noise as its first episode is going to release on November 18. It is based on Bhopal gas tragedy.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is bringing his directorial prowess to OTT with Heera Mandi. The web series is going to release on Netflix. Fans are awaiting release date.
The third instalment of The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee is highly awaited. The first two were on Amazon Prime Video.
The third part of season Delhi Crime is also on the list. The first two seasons on Netflix left everyone intrigued.
Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and more is going to release in January 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.
MX Player's Asharam got a lot of fame and appreciation for Bobby Deol. The fourth instalment is on its way.
Mirzapur 3 is among the most awaited web series. Fans are desperately waiting to meet Kaleen Bhaiya.
Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee's crime drama Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video got a thumbs up from fans. Now the sequel is desperately awaited.
Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video is about the gangsters who ruled Mumbai back in time. It's part two is expected soon.
Netflix's Kota Factory season 3 is expected to release early next year but there is no confirmation yet.
Kaala Paani has been renewed for its second season. The first season in Netflix was just too good.
Romantic drama Mismatched has been successful over two seasons and now fans are looking forward to the third one.
