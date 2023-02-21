Heeramandi and more Top 10 movies on life of sex workers

There have been many Bollywood movies that have showcased the grim side of prostitution. Here, take a look at the full list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023
The movie had Vidya Balan who ran a brothel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2004 movie had Kareena in an important role. It showed the possibility of a bond between a widower and a prostitute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt plays the role of Gangu a woman who is sold to a brothel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of a prostitute and is a psychological horror film that shows the life of sex workers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is based on a male prostitute and has Shilpa Shukla and Shadab Kamal in important roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A small-town girl goes to the town to earn bread and butter only to be joining a prostitute racket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is based on a girl named Lakshmi who is kidnapped and sold to a prostitute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu got a National Film Award for her performance in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period flick will show the lives of courtesans who lived like a queen in Lahore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur's film is inspired by true events and is about a young girl who wants to rescue her sister from the world of sex trafficking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
