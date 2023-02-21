Heeramandi and more Top 10 movies on life of sex workers

There have been many Bollywood movies that have showcased the grim side of prostitution. Here, take a look at the full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023

Begum Jaan

The movie had Vidya Balan who ran a brothel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chameli

The 2004 movie had Kareena in an important role. It showed the possibility of a bond between a widower and a prostitute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt plays the role of Gangu a woman who is sold to a brothel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of a prostitute and is a psychological horror film that shows the life of sex workers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

B.A Pass

This film is based on a male prostitute and has Shilpa Shukla and Shadab Kamal in important roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag

A small-town girl goes to the town to earn bread and butter only to be joining a prostitute racket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lakshmi

The movie is based on a girl named Lakshmi who is kidnapped and sold to a prostitute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandni Bar

Tabu got a National Film Award for her performance in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period flick will show the lives of courtesans who lived like a queen in Lahore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Sonia

Mrunal Thakur's film is inspired by true events and is about a young girl who wants to rescue her sister from the world of sex trafficking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 3 idiots shoot location: Here's where Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's hit movie was filmed

 

 Find Out More