Heeramandi and other Indian movies and web series featuring bold characters
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 06, 2024
Heeramandi featured a lot of bold roles from Manisha Koirala playing Mallika Jaan, Sonakshi Sinha playing Fareedan, Sharmin Sehgal as Alamzeb, etc.
Kareena Kapoor played the role of Chameli, a sex worker who forms an unlikely bond with a banker in the movie Chameli.
In Talaash, Kareena played the role of a high-class escort, Rosie, giving a complex and layered experience.
Alia Bhatt's prtrayal of Gangubai Kathiawadi showcasing her as a naive girl with dreams to a formidable brothel madam and social activist.
Vidya's depiction of Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture delved into the complexities of the iconic actress's rise to fame.
The role of Beena Tripathi was quite controversial and bold played by Rasika Dugal, a smart woman who knew what she wants.
Priyanka Chopra’s character in Fashion of an ambitious model who resorts to dark measures for success sparked a lot of controversy.
Vidya's role as Vidya Bagchi in Kahani captivated audiences with her portrayal of a determined pregnant woman on a quest.
Nargis Dutt’s portrayal of Radha in Mother India was all about maternal strength, embodying the struggles of rural Indian women.
Deepika Padukone shined as Piku, an independent daughter navigating family dynamics while dealing with her father's health issues.
