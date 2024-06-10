Heeramandi diva Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is set to marry her longtime partner, actor Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai.
The couple, known for keeping their relationship low-profile, have been subtly affectionate on social media.
Recently, Zaheer posted sweet birthday wishes for Sonakshi on Instagram captioning, Happy Birthday Sonzzz.
Reportedly the whole cast of Heeramandi has been invited alongside family members and relatives.
The intimate wedding will be held at Bastian, a chic venue in Mumbai and the invitations are designed like a magazine cover titled, The rumours are true.
Zaheer Iqbal is also an actor and first met Sonakshi at a party organized by Salman Khan.
The two of them got along together well and became friends and their friendship soon turned into love.
Zaheer is also an actor and made his debut with the movie Notebook produced by Salman Khan in 2019.
The duo was also seen together in the movie Double XL which was released in 2022 which also featured Huma Qureshi.
