Heeramandi first look out: Check out the Courtesans aka Queens of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first look of debut web series Heeramandi is out. Here's everything you need to know about the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023
The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is out and Manisha looks beautiful as a goddess.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks enchanting in Heeramandi where courtesans were queens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looked enchanting in this golden outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is a part of this magical world of Heeramandi created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay had revealed in an interview with Indian Express, that the story of Heeramandi has been with him for 14 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks beautiful as she represents the world of Heeramandi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress will showcase the life of one of the courtesans of Lahore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay had also revealed that he is making a series for the first time on the courtesans of Lahore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is being shot at Film City, Mumbai where Gangubaai Kathiawadi was shot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heeramandi will show the courtesans living in Heera Mandi area of Lahore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!