Heeramandi: Know the real story before Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic series on Netflix
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi web seriesis based on stories of courtesans in pre-independence India is said to release in December 2023.
Heeramandi was originally the centre of the city's tawaif culture during Lahore's Mughal era. This was started by the Mughals who brought in women from Afghanistan and Uzbekisan.
Later, some femals were brought to perform on Indian classical dances to entertain the Mughals. After the end of Mughal era, Maharaja Ranjit Singh reintroduced several royal customs in Lahore.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh named the place Heeramandi and had established the food grain market in the area which was called as Hira Singh di Mandi.
The culture of tawaifs was restarted by Ranjit Singh did not match up with the way Mughals honoured the area. Reportedly, Ranjit Singh fell in love with a tawaif, who belonged to the kanjar caste.
Ranjit Singh did not care about the criticisms and got married to the woman. He also built a separate haveli for her.
During the British ruke the area got a bad name and was known as the prostitution hub.
The brothel houses were redeveloped by the British for their soldiers.
After that the hubs were shifted to Lahori Gate and Taxali Gate.
