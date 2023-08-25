Heeramandi: Meet the amazing cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic web series

Heeramandi: From Manisha Koirala to Richa Chadha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series features a stellar star cast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
The actor, who was recently seen in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada, will also be a part of the historical drama show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After making a blockbuster OTT debut with Dahaad, the actor will be seen in the digital space yet again with this magnum-opus series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series marks Richa’s second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the 2012 released film, Ram Leela.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali yet again after the blockbuster film Padmaavat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin too will be a part of the mega budget series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular TV diva Sanjeeda Shaikh will be seen in the series and will be making her OTT debut with the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Raaz actor will be working for the first-time with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be playing two primary characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No official release date of the series has been revealed as yet but the show is expected to release on Netflix in the second half of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly charged Rs 65 crore as his directorial fee for the Netflix show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Heeramandi is said to be set at a whopping budget of over Rs 200 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in pre-Independence India, Heeramandi is about the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
