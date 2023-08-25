Heeramandi: Meet the amazing cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic web series

Heeramandi: From Manisha Koirala to Richa Chadha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series features a stellar star cast.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Manisha Koirala

The actor, who was recently seen in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada, will also be a part of the historical drama show.

Sonakshi Sinha

After making a blockbuster OTT debut with Dahaad, the actor will be seen in the digital space yet again with this magnum-opus series.

Richa Chadha

The series marks Richa’s second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the 2012 released film, Ram Leela.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali yet again after the blockbuster film Padmaavat.

Sharmin Segal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin too will be a part of the mega budget series.

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Popular TV diva Sanjeeda Shaikh will be seen in the series and will be making her OTT debut with the show.

Adhyayan Suman

The Raaz actor will be working for the first-time with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be playing two primary characters.

Heeramandi OTT Release Date

No official release date of the series has been revealed as yet but the show is expected to release on Netflix in the second half of 2023.

Director’s Fees

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly charged Rs 65 crore as his directorial fee for the Netflix show.

Heeramandi Budget

Reportedly, Heeramandi is said to be set at a whopping budget of over Rs 200 crore.

Heeramandi Plot

Set in pre-Independence India, Heeramandi is about the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives.

