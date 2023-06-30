Heeramandi, Mirzapur 3 and more top 10 most awaited web series
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023
Mirzapur 3 is a highly anticipated Indian web series.
Delhi Crime Season 3 will return with another crime story that took place in the capital.
The Family Man 3 will come up with a new interesting and gripping case against terrorism.
Made in Heaven 2 explores the life and struggles of a wedding planner.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi throws light on courtesans of a dazzling district during pre-independent India.
Panchayat 3 is a light-hearted drama based on the life in a village.
Mismatched 3 will continue the love story of Dimple and Rishi.
Bobby Deol confirmed Aashram 4 to be out in 2023.
Kota Factory season 3 will continue the story of students preparing for JEE and NEET.
Another most-awaited Indian web series is Pataal Lok.
