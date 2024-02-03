Heeramandi: Top 10 facts about the people and place that inspired Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnus-opus
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Heeramandi is an upcoming Netflix movie of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to be another one of his movies with grandeur sets and beautiful costumes.
Heeramandi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali explores courtesans' lives in Lahore's Heera Mandi during the British Raj.
Heera Mandi, was initially a grain market but transformed when courtesans visited. It was allegedly named after Hira Singh, the Prime Minister of Lahore's Sikh Kingdom.
Courtesans from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and the Indian subcontinent established Heera Mandi as a cultural hub in the 15th-16th centuries.
Also known as Shahi Mohalla, the place is next to Lahore Fort and was initially a residential area for royal court attendants and servants.
The place was linked to sex work since Ahmad Shah Abdali's invasion which intensified during the Mughal decline.
Heera Mandi used to appear as a regular market during the day, revealing a totally different aspect at night.
Once a performing arts center, it transitioned to serving wealthy residents, earning the nickname 'Bazaar-e-Husn.'
Courtesan houses were originally established by the British for soldiers' recreation, later relocated during unsuccessful attempts to eradicate sex work.
Stories of Heera Mandi's courtesans, like Anarkali's romance with Prince Salim, inspired works such as Mughal-E-Azam.
