Heeramandi: Top 10 things to know about Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha starrer

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his digital debut with Heeramandi. Here are the top things you need to be aware of about this period drama flick.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023
The catchline of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi reads, "Where courtesans were queens".Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The period drama will feature Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with his next offering Heeramandi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjya in an interview with Telegraph India revealed that Heeramandi has been his biggest project.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Heeramandi will have eight episodes which will be aired on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay has worked a lot on the script and has invested a lot of hours. He has invested more time than he does in making a movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay also revealed that he surprised himself with Heeramandi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Heeramandi tells the story of courtesans who were known to live like queens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay revealed that Heeramandi's story is all about singers, dancers, and artists who knew good poetry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay is known for his work with period movies and for Heeramandi he got a set of pretty actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
