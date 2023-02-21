Heeramandi: Top 10 things to know about Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha starrer

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his digital debut with Heeramandi. Here are the top things you need to be aware of about this period drama flick.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ethereal characters

The catchline of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi reads, "Where courtesans were queens".

Lead cast

The period drama will feature Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut

Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with his next offering Heeramandi.

Biggest project

Sanjya in an interview with Telegraph India revealed that Heeramandi has been his biggest project.

Eight episodes

Reportedly Heeramandi will have eight episodes which will be aired on Netflix.

Special project

Sanjay has worked a lot on the script and has invested a lot of hours. He has invested more time than he does in making a movie.

Surprised himself

Sanjay also revealed that he surprised himself with Heeramandi.

Story of Heeramandi

The story of Heeramandi tells the story of courtesans who were known to live like queens.

About Heeramandi

Sanjay revealed that Heeramandi's story is all about singers, dancers, and artists who knew good poetry.

Period films forte

Sanjay is known for his work with period movies and for Heeramandi he got a set of pretty actresses.

