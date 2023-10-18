Hema Malini did not invite Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol to her birthday bash due to THIS reason?

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's absence from Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebrations raised many eyebrows all over again.

Manisha Mandal

Hema Malini’s 75th birthday bash

The Dream Girl of Bollywood turned 75 and hosted a grand celebration.

The perfect get together

Hema Malini invited all her friends and family members for her 75th birthday bash.

No invite for Sunny Deol

It is claimed by an insider that Hema Malini ignored sending an invitation to Gadar 2 star.

Feud continues?

Sunny Deol’s absence from Hema Malini’s 75th birthday celebration raised many eyebrows over all not being well between the Deols.

Dharmendra was present

Hema and Dharmendra were inseparable as the veteran actor graced the birthday celebration.

Sweet Revenge?

It can be recalled that Hema Malini and her daughters were not invited to Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding.

Public apology

Dharmendra apologised to his second wife and daughter, Esha Deol, in his social media post for being ignored.

Sunny Deol and Esha Deol bonding

Despite all the speculations that all is not well in the family, Esha and Sunny reportedly share a good bond.

Hema Malini praised Gadar 2

After heaping praise on Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 and claiming they share a cordial bond, why did Hema not invite Sunny?

Hema Malini and her relationship with Deols

Over the years, the Deols made headlines, and Hema, keeping a safe distance from them, spoke volumes about their bond.

