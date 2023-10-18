Hema Malini did not invite Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol to her birthday bash due to THIS reason?

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's absence from Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebrations raised many eyebrows all over again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
The Dream Girl of Bollywood turned 75 and hosted a grand celebration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini invited all her friends and family members for her 75th birthday bash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is claimed by an insider that Hema Malini ignored sending an invitation to Gadar 2 star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s absence from Hema Malini’s 75th birthday celebration raised many eyebrows over all not being well between the Deols.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema and Dharmendra were inseparable as the veteran actor graced the birthday celebration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It can be recalled that Hema Malini and her daughters were not invited to Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra apologised to his second wife and daughter, Esha Deol, in his social media post for being ignored.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite all the speculations that all is not well in the family, Esha and Sunny reportedly share a good bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After heaping praise on Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 and claiming they share a cordial bond, why did Hema not invite Sunny?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over the years, the Deols made headlines, and Hema, keeping a safe distance from them, spoke volumes about their bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!