Hera Pheri 3: AI reimagines comedy flick star cast as bodybuilders

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Hera Pheri 3

The OG trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back in their iconic characters for the third installment of the comedy film series.

AI reimagines cast at the gym

An artist named Shahid on Instagram has reimagined Phir Hera Pheri characters as bodybuilders.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty aka Shyam looks handsome in those abs.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar aka Raju looks stud like always.

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal aka Baburao as a bodybuilder flaunting his physique.

Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever flaunting his risque body.

Manoj Joshi

Manoj Joshi aka Kachra Seth hitting the gym.

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav flaunting his muscles in this AI image.

Sharat Saxena

Sharat Saxena aka Don Totla Tiwari as a bodybuilder in this AI image.

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan building a strong body for the sequel.

