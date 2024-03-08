Hera Pheri 3 and Top 10 upcoming comedy sequels that fans are waiting for

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

Dhamaal 4 will go on floors by 2024 end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal 5 is said to go on floors soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will star Kartik Aaryan in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey 4 will leave you entertained.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hera Pheri 3 will return with iconic characters of Baburao, Raju, and Shyam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Housefull 5 has been pushed for 2025 release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go Goa Gone 2 will be releasing soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jolly LLB 3 will be directed by Subhash Kapoor and will reportedly bring both Jullys - Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree 2 will be released on 30th August 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome 3 will star Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

