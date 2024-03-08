Hera Pheri 3 and Top 10 upcoming comedy sequels that fans are waiting for
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
Dhamaal 4 will go on floors by 2024 end.
Golmaal 5 is said to go on floors soon.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will star Kartik Aaryan in main roles.
Fukrey 4 will leave you entertained.
Hera Pheri 3 will return with iconic characters of Baburao, Raju, and Shyam.
Housefull 5 has been pushed for 2025 release.
Go Goa Gone 2 will be releasing soon.
Jolly LLB 3 will be directed by Subhash Kapoor and will reportedly bring both Jullys - Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.
Stree 2 will be released on 30th August 2025.
Welcome 3 will star Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and more.
