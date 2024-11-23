Hera Pheri 3 and top 5 most awaited Hindi films

Janhvi Sharma | Nov 23, 2024

Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most awaited films that fans are waiting to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans want to witness the magic trio - Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal back in action.

Jr NTR will play the role of antagonist in War 2? Well, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's showdown will be interesting to watch.

Hrithik Roshan's War 2 will leave audiences hooked to the screens with its action sequence.

Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh in lead star cast.

Housefull 5 will leave audiences laughing hard at every scene.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park has left fans eagerly waiting after the success of Animal.

In Animal Park, Ranbir Kapoor will play dual roles and if reports are to be believed then the film will be much darker and intense.

After the huge success of Mirzapur, now want to launch Mirzapur: The Film which is all set to take over the screens.

Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya will be there to battle it out.

