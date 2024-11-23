Hera Pheri 3 and top 5 most awaited Hindi films
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 23, 2024
Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most awaited films that fans are waiting to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fans want to witness the magic trio - Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal back in action.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR will play the role of antagonist in War 2? Well, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's showdown will be interesting to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan's War 2 will leave audiences hooked to the screens with its action sequence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh in lead star cast.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Housefull 5 will leave audiences laughing hard at every scene.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park has left fans eagerly waiting after the success of Animal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Animal Park, Ranbir Kapoor will play dual roles and if reports are to be believed then the film will be much darker and intense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After the huge success of Mirzapur, now want to launch Mirzapur: The Film which is all set to take over the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya will be there to battle it out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shweta Tiwari and Karan Veer Mehra to Aamir Khan: Actors who married more than once
Find Out More