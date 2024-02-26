Hera Pheri 3, Pushpa 2 and Top 10 upcoming films that have left fans eagerly waiting
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Welcome to the Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham Again will star Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and others in main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will feature Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the highly anticipated films of this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' movie Kalki 2898 AD is highly anticipated by fans. It is a sci-fi film helmed by Nag Ashwin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 will be releasing on November 15.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 will release on 6th June 2025.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will star Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri 3 will star Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
War 2 will be releasing in 2025 and Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 classic cult Indian films to watch on OTT and remember the good old times
Find Out More