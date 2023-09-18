Hera Pheri 3 to Bhagam Bhag 2: Top Akshay Kumar new movie sequels we can’t wait to watch

These Akshay Kumar films will be getting a sequel soon.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

OMG 2

The actor recently starred in the sequel to his social comedy-drama film Oh My God.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome 3

Akshay will be next seen in the multi-starrer film Welcome to the Jungle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Housefull 5

Akshay will be starring in the fifth instalment of his blockbuster comedy film franchise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hera Pheri 3

The actor will be reprising his fan favourite character of Raju in the upcoming Hera Pheri movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jolly LLB 3

Akshay will be up against Arshad Warsi in this legal comedy drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagam Bhag 2

Reportedly, Akshay will be starring in the sequel to the superhit film by director Priyadarshan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Awara Paagal Deewana 2

After Hera Pheri 3, Akshay will be reuniting with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal for the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rowdy Rathore 2

Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad recently confirmed that he is working on the script of the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sooryavanshi 2

Akshay will be reprising his role of a police officer for the upcoming film in the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Other films

Akshay will next be seen in Mission Raniganj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and will have a special appearance in Singham 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 11: Shah Rukh Khan film enjoys a fabulous second Sunday but Gadar 2 had better

 

 Find Out More