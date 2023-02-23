Hera Pheri 3 to Gadar 2: Most-awaited sequels of 2023-2024

Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, and more most-awaited sequels of 2023-2024 to look forward to.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023
Ajay Devgn's film will star Deepika Padukone in the lead role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan will essay on the role of Senapathy, a freedom fighter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana's film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will return with a sequel after a long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun's film is expected to take off from part 1. The release date is not announced yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 will reportedly release on November 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's sequel is expected to release later this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film will reportedly release on September 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film will reportedly release on August 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal's films are expected to go on floors in October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!