Hera Pheri 3 to Gadar 2: Most-awaited sequels of 2023-2024

Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, and more most-awaited sequels of 2023-2024 to look forward to.

Feb 23, 2023

Singham 3

Ajay Devgn's film will star Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan will essay on the role of Senapathy, a freedom fighter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana's film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will return with a sequel after a long time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's film is expected to take off from part 1. The release date is not announced yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 will reportedly release on November 10.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar's sequel is expected to release later this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey 3

This film will reportedly release on September 7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film will reportedly release on August 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal's films are expected to go on floors in October.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

