Hera Pheri, Stree and other top 10 Bollywood movies that gave us memorable iconic trios

Bollywood movies introduced iconic trios that left a lasting impression on audiences

Hera Pheri

Raju, Shyam, and Baburao became an unforgettable comedy trio.

Stree

The combination of Vicky, Jana, and Bittu led to a spooky yet hilarious adventure.

Cocktail

The dynamic between Veronica, Meera, and Gautam explored modern relationships.

3 Idiots

Rancho, Farhan, and Raju delivered an inspiring tale of friendship and education.

Dil Chahta Hai

Aakash, Sameer, and Siddharth redefined bromance for a generation.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The road trip of Kabir, Arjun, and Imraan celebrated friendship and self-discovery.

Kai Po Che

Ishaan, Govind, and Omi navigates the ups and downs of life and friendship.

Dostana

Sam, Kunal, and Neha brought laughter and love to a unique friendship.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Three brothers separated in childhood reunited in a comedy of errors.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

The trio of Rajat, Chaudhary, and Liquid shared the trials of love and relationships.

