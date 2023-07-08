Akshay Kumar movies that are South Indian film remakes
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023
Akshay Kumar is known as remake king for recreating south movies.
Hera Pheri is a remake of Malayalam movie Ramji Rao Speaking
Rowdy Rathore is an official remake of Telugu movie Vikramarkadu.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a remake of Rajinikanth starrer Chandramukhi.
Bachchhan Paandey is a remake of Tamil movie Jigarthanda.
Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is a remake of the Tamil film Thuppakki.
Cuttputlli is a remake of the Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan.
Laxmii is a remake of the Tamil horror comedy Kanchana.
Boss is a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie Pokkiri Raja.
Kambakkht Ishq is based on Tamil film Pammal K. Sambandam.
Selfiee is a remake of Malayalam blockbuster movie Driving Licence
How many of these remakes you knew?
