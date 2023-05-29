Paresh Rawal birthday special: Top iconic comedy movies of OMG2 actor

Take a look at the top iconic films of would-be birthday star Paresh Rawal right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Hera Pheri

In Hera Pheri, Paresh Rawal essayed Babu Bhaiya who is not forgotten because of his expressions and dialogue delivery scenes.

Welcome

In Welcome Paresh played Dr. Dayal Ghungroo.

Hungama

Paresh Rawal in Hungama played Radheshyam Tiwari who was loved by the fans.

Welcome Back

Welcome Back again saw Paresh playing Dr Ghungroo.

Garam Masala

Garam Masala saw Paresh as a cook named Mambo.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited was all about Paresh Rawal playing a blind man. He had the perfect humour in his role.

Andaz Apna Apna

Paresh Rawal was totally funny in Andaz Apna Apna.

Hulchul

Paresh Rawal in Hulchul was seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshaye Khanna.

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?

In Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge Paresh Rawal played Lambodar Chacha.

One Two Three

Paresh Rawal had great comedy scenes in One Two Three.

Comedy king

Paresh Rawal will turn 67 tomorrow.

Comic roles

Paresh Rawal has always managed to make his fans laugh with his movies.

