Pakistani stars who said no to Bollywood movies
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023
Shaan Shahid refused a role in Ghajini, next to the famous Aamir Khan.
Hamza Ali Abbasi was offered a role in Baby, which he turned down, starring , just because the character demanded an anti-Pakistani content.
Faysal Quraishi turndown Bollywood movies due to the anti-Pakistani storyline.
Mehwish Hayat was given a role in Jut James Bond, starring Jimmy Shergill. She was also offered Huma Qureshi’s role in Dedh Ishqiya and Aishwarya Rai’s role in Fanney Khan which she refused.
Fahad Mustafa refused several offers in Bollywood.
Saba Qamar is one amongst them who plainly rejected not one, but two Bollywood movies Love Aar Kal and Delhi 6.
Humayun Saeed turned down several offers just because he favors to work with a strong storyline.
For Sanam Jung Bollywood is a no.
Sajal rejected many Bollywood movies.
Fatima Effendi said no to Singh is King, Ready, and No Entry
Bollywood has even offered major roles to Pakistani celebs.
They had their own reasons to say no.
