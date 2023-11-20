Here is how much celebs like Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone charge for one Insta post

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

There are so many celebrities who charge a good amount of money for posting on social media platforms.

These famous personalities have a humongous fan base who are active on social media platforms and wait for their favourite star’s posts.

The global icon Priyanka Chopra has a super huge fan base. She also charges approximately 2 crore for a post.

Virat has a huge fan following and according to reports he earns 14 crore per post on Instagram.

According to some reports, one of the fittest stars of the Bollywood industry, Akshay Kumar charges around 2-3 crore per post.

The beautiful actress Deepika Padukone charges approximately around 2 crore per post.

With her increasing fan following, Alia Bhatt charges around 1.5-2 crores for a single post.

According to some of the reports, Katrina Kaif charges 1 crore as a fee for her Insta posts.

