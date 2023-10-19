Here's how Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol will look as Hanuman in Ramayana, AI reveals entire cast

Gadar 2 star Sunny is said to be a part of Ramayan. How would Sunny Deol look as Pawanputra Hanuman? AI is here to tell you.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor - Lord Ram

Bolo Siya Var Ramchandra ki Jai! Ranbir looks so handsome as Ram.

Sai Pallavi - Sita

Sai Pallavi would make one of the most beautiful Sita ever!

Navin Polishetty - Laxman

There has been a debate about the Ramayan crew not getting an actor to play Laxman. Sahid and his AI magic did it for you all.

Yash - Raavan

Yash has reportedly been the top contender for Raavan. He looks majestic no?

The visuals

Not just the celebs, Sahid and his AI also imagined the setting for Ramayan. Here's a beautiful palace.

Is this Ayodhya?

Ayodhya is where Lord Ram was born. It would be so beautiful, just like the AI described it.

The battle force

Vanar Sena is ready to attack Lanka.

The Enemies

It is said one should not underestimate their enemies. How about these AI generated Rakshas?

Sunny Deol - Hanuman

And finally, this is how the AI imagined Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Ramayan buzz

There is a huge buzz around Ramayan, especially after the debacle of Adipurush. Nitesh Tiwari is said to be a master storyteller.

Ramayan to be out on...

It is said Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayan will mostly come out in 2025. Share your thoughts on these AI renditions by tweeting to @bollywood_life.

