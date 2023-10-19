Here's how Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol will look as Hanuman in Ramayana, AI reveals entire cast

Gadar 2 star Sunny is said to be a part of Ramayan. How would Sunny Deol look as Pawanputra Hanuman? AI is here to tell you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
Bolo Siya Var Ramchandra ki Jai! Ranbir looks so handsome as Ram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi would make one of the most beautiful Sita ever!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There has been a debate about the Ramayan crew not getting an actor to play Laxman. Sahid and his AI magic did it for you all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash has reportedly been the top contender for Raavan. He looks majestic no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just the celebs, Sahid and his AI also imagined the setting for Ramayan. Here's a beautiful palace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayodhya is where Lord Ram was born. It would be so beautiful, just like the AI described it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanar Sena is ready to attack Lanka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said one should not underestimate their enemies. How about these AI generated Rakshas?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And finally, this is how the AI imagined Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol as Hanuman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is a huge buzz around Ramayan, especially after the debacle of Adipurush. Nitesh Tiwari is said to be a master storyteller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayan will mostly come out in 2025. Share your thoughts on these AI renditions by tweeting to @bollywood_life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
