Here's how much Bollywood celebs charge to attend and perform at Big Indian weddings
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Ranveer Singh reportedly charges Rs. 1 crore to perform.
Deepika Padukone reportedly charges around Rs. 1 crore for performance at a wedding.
Salman Khan reportedly charges Rs. 2 crores for appearances.
Salman Khan reportedly charges Rs. 3 crores for performance.
Katrina Kaif charges Rs. 3 crore to performance as per reports.
While, Vicky Kaushal reportedly charges around Rs. 1 crore to perform at a wedding.
Akshay Kumar reportedly charges Rs. 1.5 crores to appear.
Akshay Kumar reportedly charges Rs. 2.5 crore to perform.
Ranbir Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 2 crores to perform at shaadis.
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges Rs 3 crores to perform at a wedding.
