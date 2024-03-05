Here's how much Bollywood celebs charge to attend and perform at Big Indian weddings

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Ranveer Singh reportedly charges Rs. 1 crore to perform.

Deepika Padukone reportedly charges around Rs. 1 crore for performance at a wedding.

Salman Khan reportedly charges Rs. 2 crores for appearances.

Salman Khan reportedly charges Rs. 3 crores for performance.

Katrina Kaif charges Rs. 3 crore to performance as per reports.

While, Vicky Kaushal reportedly charges around Rs. 1 crore to perform at a wedding.

Akshay Kumar reportedly charges Rs. 1.5 crores to appear.

Akshay Kumar reportedly charges Rs. 2.5 crore to perform.

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 2 crores to perform at shaadis.

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges Rs 3 crores to perform at a wedding.

