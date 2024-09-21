Here's how much these top celebs pay to their gym trainers
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 21, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan is trained by Namrata Purohit who is reportedly paid Rs 65,000 - Rs 70,000.
John Abraham pays his trainer Vinod Channa Rs 3.5 lakhs to 5 lakh.
Jacqueline Fernandez pays Sindhi Jordan Rs 30,000 reportedly.
Payal Gidwani trains Saif Ali Khan who reportedly pays her Rs. 6000 per session.
Farhan Akhtar pays Rs 5 lakh to his trainer Samir reportedly.
Bipasha Basu is trained by Yasmin who is reportedly paid around Rs 45,000.
Kangana Ranaut pays Rs 45,000 to her trainer Yasmin.
Sunny Leone pays Kuldeep Shashi between Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.
Aamir Khan is trained by Satyajit Chaurasia who reportedly charges around Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.
Alia Bhatt is trained by Yasmin Karachiwala who reportedly charges Rs 45,000 - Rs 50,000.
